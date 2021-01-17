Thomas Howard Sanford

He later divorced, sold the Standard Oil Station, his house and moved to Boise, ID to start a new adventure. Tom's love for bowling introduced him to his soul mate, Mary McElravy. They married in June 1969 and embraced Mary's children; Donna, Wanda, Barbara, and Doug as his own. Tom and Mary enjoyed the sport of bowling and he then introduced Mary to golf. They were both very competitive and had bets on who would have the highest bowling score and the best golf score. They purchased a second home in Terrace Lakes, ID where they spend most of their free time golfing and having celebrations and gatherings with family and friend. If he wasn't golfing or bowling, you could find him at noon playing pool at the “The Pocket”. He also loved his football on TV with his favorite team being Boise State..GO BOISE STATE!!