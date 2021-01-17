Thomas Howard Sanford

On December 10, 2020, Heaven gained an angel. Tom Sanford passed away peacefully at the young age of 91 to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ.
Tom was born July 18, 1929 to his loving parents Morris E. Sanford and Irma H. Sanford of Helena, MT, joining his two sisters Betty and Barbara.
Tom attended all of his school years in Helens, and graduated in 1947 from Helena High School. As a child Tom built airplanes out of Balsam wood and hung them in his bedroom. As a young man he played junior league ball, but his interest grew to being a mechanic working on older cars. This interest grew into stock-car racing (of course he built his own stock car and won the majority of the races), motorcycles and hill climbs. He was a mechanic through and through.
In 1954 he married Shirley Ann Nelson and adopted her daughter Karen. Together they were blessed with two daughters, Kathryn and Krisanne. They lived in Helena, and later moved to Salem, OR, where he joined the Keizer Fire Department and became a fire fighter. While attending a fireman's dinner dance, Tom learned the newest craze dance called “The Twist”. He later moved his family back to Helena, and purchased a Standard Oil station which he ran and was the mechanic. Tom Joined the National Guard and was discharged in 1957. He then joined the United States Air Force and was discharged in 1963. His graduation from American Bosch Ignition School in 1969 prepared him for what he loved best, being a mechanic.
He later divorced, sold the Standard Oil Station, his house and moved to Boise, ID to start a new adventure. Tom's love for bowling introduced him to his soul mate, Mary McElravy. They married in June 1969 and embraced Mary's children; Donna, Wanda, Barbara, and Doug as his own. Tom and Mary enjoyed the sport of bowling and he then introduced Mary to golf. They were both very competitive and had bets on who would have the highest bowling score and the best golf score. They purchased a second home in Terrace Lakes, ID where they spend most of their free time golfing and having celebrations and gatherings with family and friend. If he wasn't golfing or bowling, you could find him at noon playing pool at the “The Pocket”. He also loved his football on TV with his favorite team being Boise State..GO BOISE STATE!!
Tom started a career with Snap On Tools, and was very successful. He soon was promoted to the District Manager. He influenced two of his son-in-laws to join the Snap On Tool team, and it became a family affair. Later, nearing retirement but not wanting to fully retire, he started a new business called “Big Sky Auto Electric Repair Shop” that specialized in repairing alternators, starters, generators and regulators for the school buses and semi-trucks.
His love of God began at an early age where he and his family were involved members of the First Christian Church in Helena, MT. Over his last several years, he has been a member of the Restored Community Church in Eagle, ID. His favorite hymns were the Old Rugged Cross and Onward Christian Soldiers.
He is survived by his sister, Barbara Faas Creel, Daughters; Karen Rodriguez, Kathryn Sanford, Krisanne Lawson (Craig), Donna Miranda (lee), Barbara Ramsey, Wanda Kautz (Mark), 16 Grandchildren, 26 Great Grandchildren and 2 Great, Great Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by both of his wives, his parents, sister; Betty Paulsen, Stepson; Doug McElrave, Granddaughter; Angelela Morris and Grandson; Todd Jorgenson
Watch out ladies in Heaven – Tom is a HUGGER!!! We will also miss all of your hugs here on earth. Love you and rest in peace; Tom. Tommy, Brother, Dad, Grandpa and Papa Tom.
The family wish to thank all of the doctors and nurses from Grace Assisted Living, the hospital and his final resting place at Trinity Hope Nursing Home
Tom and Mary are together again in their burial plot in Boise and the family will have a memorial gathering sometime this summer.
