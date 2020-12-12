 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thellis C. Peters
0 comments

Thellis C. Peters

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Thellis C. Peters

January 17, 1945 – December 9, 2020

Thellis C. Peters, 75, passed away on December 9, 2020. She was born on January 17, 1945 in Ronan, Montana to E. J. and Ruth Cahoon. She grew up in Charlo, Montana. After graduating from high school she went to L.P.N. school for one year. She got married and had two children; Karen and DuWayne Jr. After divorce she was a single mother for seven years before she met and married her best friend, companion and soul mate Gerald (Jerry) R. Peters in 1982.

In between working she loved fishing, camping, gardening, canning, baking and her flowers, especially carnations.

Thellis is survived by her husband Gerald (Jerry) Peters; daughter, Karen Goulet; son, DuWayne Jr. (Miranda) Goulet; sister, Barbara (Robert) Dunn; brothers, Richard (Eunice) Cahoon, Joe Cahoon, granddaughters and spouses, several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jim and sister, Mary.

At her request there will be no services.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News