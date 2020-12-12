Thellis C. Peters, 75, passed away on December 9, 2020. She was born on January 17, 1945 in Ronan, Montana to E. J. and Ruth Cahoon. She grew up in Charlo, Montana. After graduating from high school she went to L.P.N. school for one year. She got married and had two children; Karen and DuWayne Jr. After divorce she was a single mother for seven years before she met and married her best friend, companion and soul mate Gerald (Jerry) R. Peters in 1982.