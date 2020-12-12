January 17, 1945 – December 9, 2020
Thellis C. Peters, 75, passed away on December 9, 2020. She was born on January 17, 1945 in Ronan, Montana to E. J. and Ruth Cahoon. She grew up in Charlo, Montana. After graduating from high school she went to L.P.N. school for one year. She got married and had two children; Karen and DuWayne Jr. After divorce she was a single mother for seven years before she met and married her best friend, companion and soul mate Gerald (Jerry) R. Peters in 1982.
In between working she loved fishing, camping, gardening, canning, baking and her flowers, especially carnations.
Thellis is survived by her husband Gerald (Jerry) Peters; daughter, Karen Goulet; son, DuWayne Jr. (Miranda) Goulet; sister, Barbara (Robert) Dunn; brothers, Richard (Eunice) Cahoon, Joe Cahoon, granddaughters and spouses, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jim and sister, Mary.
At her request there will be no services.
