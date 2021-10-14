May 19, 1951 - Oct. 12, 2021

Teryl “Terri” Kathleen (White) Dore, 64, of Bozeman passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

She was born on May 19, 1951 in Butte, Montana to John and Catherine O'Gara White.

Terri attended Butte Central High School and graduated in the class of 1969. After graduating high school, she attended Carroll College where she met and married Cordell Brown, with whom she had two sons. Terri also attended the University of Mary, where she graduated with her Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management. Terri later received a Honorary Degree from Montana State University.

In 1981, Terri married the love of her life, Ray Dore, in Bozeman. Terri was a loving and devoted wife to Ray until his passing in July of 2009. Terri was a very driven and hard worker and held a variety of jobs, including working in the Computer Science Department at Montana State University, being the Administrative Coordinator at MSU, being the Administrative Coordinator at Powerhouse Technologies, being a Talent Manager and Compensation Analyst for RightNow Technologies, and later working as a Resource Deployment Analyst at Oracle.