Terry Laverne Rowe
Terry Laverne Rowe Memorial will be held on Saturday, June 26, at 11 a.m. at 5858 Racehorse Loop.

Terry was involved with the Republican women's group in Helena and her church, Mountain Family Fellowship, Last Chance Chapel Quilters and served as a committee woman for Lewis and Clark Republican central planning committee.

