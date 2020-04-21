Terrio, Faye D.

June 21, 1943 – April 11, 2020
Faye D. Terrio, age 76 of Helena passed away April 11, 2020. Faye was born in Helena, Montana on June 21, 1943 to Clarence and Ellen (Newman) Charlton. Faye grew up in Helena and graduated from Helena High School. She married Joseph Terrio in 1961.
Faye had an impressive 52-year career working at Van’s Thriftway in Helena. She truly enjoyed working with all the customers and coworkers every day. Hugs and stickers were always at the ready.
In her free time, Faye enjoyed making cookbooks from family recipes, indoor gardening, traveling to Las Vegas and Maine and was an avid reader all types of books. She was a member of the Retail Clerk’s Union and St. John’s Lutheran Church. Faye loved spending time with her cat, Bandit and her two labs.
Faye enjoyed all the times she could spend with her kids and family. You could always find her with her camera taking photos.
Faye is survived by her husband of 59 years, Joseph; children, Gary (Kathy) Terrio of Helena, MT, Tim Terrio of Bakersfield, California, Diane (Pat) Field of Pendroy, Montana and Eric (Amy) Terrio of East Helena; brother Larry (Shirley) Charlton of Helena; sister, Lois (Ken) Hession of Palm Harbor, Florida; thirteen grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Ellen Charlton; grandson Damiean Terrio and brother, Ed Charlton.
Services will be announced at a later date. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Faye.
