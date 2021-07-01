Tel Riley Perkins

On May 20, 2017, Tel married Dani Dodge in Helena, MT, and then on August 1, 2019, his baby girl, Aila, was born. Tel discovered his meaning in life on that day. His whole life evolved around her, and he spent as much time as he could with her. Tel told his mom that he wanted to be the best dad he could be for Aila and considered raising her to be the most important thing he would ever do. As a promise to Tel, we will all do our best to raise Aila as he would have liked.