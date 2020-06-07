Teague, Nellie Elizabeth

Nellie spent countless hours separating cream, tending the vegetable garden, mending, and sewing, knitting and crocheting. Many times, as kids her boys were seen wearing matching shirts made from fabric sent from Nellie’s Aunt Martha in California. Many more hours were spent feeding the countless hunters and workers who passed through her kitchen. Her “white” and “monster” cookies along with numerous sweet treats have been woven deeply into the memories of many friends and family members over the years. Her pancakes were another major crowd pleaser. Her sweet tooth prevailed her entire life. According to her, Peanut M&M’s are good for diabetics because of the nutrient value in the peanuts, much to the disapproval of her doctors.

She was always willing to help out with the numerous chores around the ranch swathing in the hayfields, feeding cows and tending to the bums. Memories of hauling cows to market in the old Dodge Power Wagon were mainly yelling back and forth about checking the tires over the humming of the transmission.