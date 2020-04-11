Taylor, Gene Ray

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mr. Gene Ray Taylor passed away Wednesday evening, April 8, 2020 at the Rocky Mountain Care Center.

He was born in Butte Thursday, September 19, 1929 to Ray and Lola (Bergert) Taylor and attended Butte schools. He served in the 38th Infantry of the United States Army during the Korean War and following his honorable discharge, returned to Butte where he attended the College of Technology.

He married Lenore Tressider in Butte and owned and operated the Dairy Gold Dairy. During this time of his life his greatest hobby was restoring antique cars. There were many hours and miles spent hunting down parts for the cars he and Lenore restored to new life. Gene later worked for the Anaconda Company and retired as engineer at the Butte Park Royal Nursing Home. He was a member of the American Legion, the Teamsters Union and the VFW.

Gene is preceded in death by his wife Beatrix Jo Taylor and his son, Dale Taylor.