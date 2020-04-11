Taylor, Gene Ray

Mr. Gene Ray Taylor passed away Wednesday evening, April 8, 2020 at the Rocky Mountain Care Center.
He was born in Butte Thursday, September 19, 1929 to Ray and Lola (Bergert) Taylor and attended Butte schools. He served in the 38th Infantry of the United States Army during the Korean War and following his honorable discharge, returned to Butte where he attended the College of Technology.
He married Lenore Tressider in Butte and owned and operated the Dairy Gold Dairy. During this time of his life his greatest hobby was restoring antique cars. There were many hours and miles spent hunting down parts for the cars he and Lenore restored to new life. Gene later worked for the Anaconda Company and retired as engineer at the Butte Park Royal Nursing Home. He was a member of the American Legion, the Teamsters Union and the VFW.
Gene is preceded in death by his wife Beatrix Jo Taylor and his son, Dale Taylor.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law Donagene (Ray) LaFromboise, daughter-in-law Karen Taylor, Shelly Edwards Bell step-daughter-in-law, grandchildren: Heath (Erin) LaFromboise, Josh (Becky) LaFromboise, Nicole (Stormy)Tuffield, Miranda (Beau) Parisi, Carly Taylor and Anna Hancock. Also surviving are great-grandchildren Madisyn, Leighton, Chloe, Maysa, Colt, Delaney, Lennon, Everly, Beckett, Jillian, Hendrix and Rhys all of Helena and his constant helper in these last 10 years of his life and mother of his children Lenore Duel.
Cremation has taken place. Graveside interment services with military honors and a reception will take place at a later date in Mount Moriah Cemetery in Butte and will be announced. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.
