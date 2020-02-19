Tash, Ronald Lee
Ronald Lee Tash

March 28, 1932 – Feb. 14, 2020

Corvallis, MT - Ronald Lee Tash passed away on Feb 14, 2020. He was born March 28, 1932 in Twin Bridges Montana to Leland and Edith Tash.

Ron is survived by his lovely wife of 64 years, Patty, 8 children, 18 Grandchildren and 28 Great Grandchildren.

A celebration of Ron’s life will take place Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton. Ron will be laid to rest Saturday in Twin Bridges alongside his Grandparents, parents and brothers. He will be greatly missed! A complete obituary is available on the funeral home website and condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com

Service information

Feb 21
Funeral Service
Friday, February 21, 2020
2:00PM
Daly-Leach Chapel
1010 W. Main St.
Hamilton, MT 59840
