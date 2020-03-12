Tamcke, Donald Thomas

May 21, 1937 – March 8, 2020

Don Tamcke passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 while in the care of the wonderful ladies at The Hamilton Assisted Living and Memory Care in Hamilton Montana.

He was born May 21, 1937 to Ada Hodge and Adolf Tamcke and raised in the Deer Lodge Valley on the Tom Ryan Ranch with his brother Doug.

In 1958 he married Sharon Graveley and together they had three children Kathy, Tom and Janet. Don and Sharon raised their family on the ranch in which they later sold to retire to Dillon.

Don is preceded in death by his wife Sharon, parents Ida Hodge and Adolf Tamcke, stepfather Tom Ryan, and sisters Irene Moore and Florence Stol.

He is survived by his children Kathy and husband Fred Coleman, Tom and wife Debbie Tamcke, Janet and husband Jock McDowell; his grandchildren Lacey and husband Josh Shrum, Dalton and wife Libby Tamcke, Royce Tamcke and fiancé Teryn Tate, Jake and wife Tiffany Coleman, Clay Coleman and fiancé Shamie Rhodes, Connor Coleman and fiancé Chase Holden; and four great grandbabies Sloane Shrum, Theodore Shrum, Jhett Tamcke and Etta Lou Tamcke. He is also survived by his brother Doug and wife Mary Tamcke, sisters-in-law Linda and husband Dave Treadwell and Jeri Quartey; plus numerous nieces, nephews and very dear friends.