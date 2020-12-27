Tamara D. Canaan

Born October 10, 1937, in Butte, MT, to Donald and Deborah Canaan, Tamara passed away from medical complications on December 21, 2020.

She attended elementary school in Avon, MT, and high school in Deer Lodge. She attended University in Missoula and trained as a court reporter. She practiced her court reporter career in Missoula, Santa Cruz, CA, and Helena. A co-worker wrote at her retirement: “Well done! A good and faithful public servant, your loyalty, dedication, and hard work have been an inspiration to the entire staff. Congratulations on having completed many years of exemplary service to the court.”

During her retirement, she enjoyed her home in Helena with her flowers and animals, and some wonderful friends and neighbors. She was a faithful contributor to many worthwhile causes.

Tamara was preceded in death by her parents. She had no other family or relatives.

No services will be held. She will be laid to rest at Hillcrest Cemetery in Deer Lodge during a private service.

Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or share a memory of Tamara. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Tamara.