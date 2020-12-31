Tama 'Tammy' (Bucy) Allen

May 9, 1959 - Dec. 25, 2020
As one of her final wishes, Tammy wanted a full family feast for the holidays with all the fixin's, and her wish was granted. On December 25, 2020, our loving mother, wife, family member, and friend Tama “Tammy” Allen (Bucy) gained her wings after a short, but courageous battle with cancer.
Born May 9, 1959 to Midge and Slim Bucy, she was the youngest of five daughters on the Lazy Acres Farm outside of Townsend, MT. It was within the fields of her parent's farm that Tammy's love for gardening and flowers was cultivated, and it was also here that she learned so many of life's most important lessons that she later instilled into her own children. Thankfully for her kids, she never strictly enforced her dad's favorite morning greeting of, “Off your arse and on your ankles, daylight is burning,” as none of them were morning people.
In her adult life, Tammy worked several odd jobs to supplement her free time, but most notably worked most of her professional career as an administrator at the Broadwater Health Center, as a secretary and bookkeeper at the local doctor's office, and finally landing at her most current and favorite positions at the Broadwater County Sheriff's Office. She started her career with the BCSO on December 26, 2002, and in her 18 years with them, she worked as a dispatcher initially and finished her days there as the Administrative Assistant. It was in this position that she worked behind the scenes to keep the office running and more importantly, keeping “her boys” in line. The visitor chair at her desk was noted to be “the busiest chair in the building” as she was always there for a visit, give advice, or just lend a listening ear to whoever may have needed it. The employees at the BCSO became as much of family to Tammy as her numerous blood relatives.
Tammy was one of the most welcoming and kindest souls a person could have ever been blessed to know. She never treated anyone as a stranger, and the door to her refrigerator and house was always open to anyone who may have needed a snack or a place to stay. While her kids were growing up and into their adult years, it was not unusual to have multiple “bonus kids” at her home for dinner, especially on Tuesdays when she would host a community taco night for anyone who wanted to attend. No one made tacos like she did.
In 2009, fate, good timing, and a band stepped in and Tammy met the love of her life Tim. The music from a wedding reception caught the attention of Tim while he was driving down the road, and after dancing the night away with Tammy, and a little detective work to get her contact information a few days later, the rest became history. Tim and Tammy married on April 21, 2012 and have spent the years since enjoying life in White Sulphur. Their many adventures included golfing around the state, hunting in the fall months (something she never would have done before she met Tim), and traveling around the country enjoying good music, cultural foods, and dancing to bands wherever they found to enjoy them.
Tammy is survived by her loving husband Tim Allen; daughters Kelli Dailey (Zach Raymond), and Katie Martin (Josh Manning), and son Ryan Dailey (Katie); stepchildren Laura Bullis (Marshall), Jason Allen (Kezia); sisters Cathy (Monte) Armstrong, Linda Poe, Kim (Jeff) Koehnke; nieces and nephews and bonus grandchildren too numerous to count. Tammy was blessed with three strong willed grandsons, Brayker Lane, Roman Thomas, and Zachery “Finn,” all of whom filled her with such happiness at being a grandmother. Samantha Miller and Felicia Kuka were also like daughters to Tammy, and she loved and cherished her relationship with them like they were her own children. Tammy was preceded in death by her parents Slim and Midge Bucy, and sister Jane Damuth.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 1:00 pm at the Townsend Ranch Willow Creek Cabins at 4572 US Highway 12, White Sulphur Springs, MT. This will be open to the public. In lieu of flowers, Tammy requested that donations be made in her honor to the Ronald McDonald House of Montana. Please visit www.stevensonwilke.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Tammy.
