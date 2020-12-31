Tama 'Tammy' (Bucy) Allen

May 9, 1959 - Dec. 25, 2020

Born May 9, 1959 to Midge and Slim Bucy, she was the youngest of five daughters on the Lazy Acres Farm outside of Townsend, MT. It was within the fields of her parent's farm that Tammy's love for gardening and flowers was cultivated, and it was also here that she learned so many of life's most important lessons that she later instilled into her own children. Thankfully for her kids, she never strictly enforced her dad's favorite morning greeting of, “Off your arse and on your ankles, daylight is burning,” as none of them were morning people.

In her adult life, Tammy worked several odd jobs to supplement her free time, but most notably worked most of her professional career as an administrator at the Broadwater Health Center, as a secretary and bookkeeper at the local doctor's office, and finally landing at her most current and favorite positions at the Broadwater County Sheriff's Office. She started her career with the BCSO on December 26, 2002, and in her 18 years with them, she worked as a dispatcher initially and finished her days there as the Administrative Assistant. It was in this position that she worked behind the scenes to keep the office running and more importantly, keeping “her boys” in line. The visitor chair at her desk was noted to be “the busiest chair in the building” as she was always there for a visit, give advice, or just lend a listening ear to whoever may have needed it. The employees at the BCSO became as much of family to Tammy as her numerous blood relatives.