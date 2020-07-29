Sweet, Lane Russell

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 9, 1998 - July 22, 2020

It is with sadness and regret that the world has had to return one of its angels. Lane was called to service in Heaven on the morning of July 22nd, 2020. Lane was born May 9th, 1998 to Lawrence Sweet and Julie Case in Helena, MT. He spent his early childhood in Missoula and later moved back to Helena.

From early on it was easy to tell he was a very unique boy. From his obsession with vacuums to refusing to wear anything but dress suits until he was 9, he had his own style. Lane attended school in Missoula and Helena and deeply touched many teachers and mentors along the way. He taught himself to play guitar and later on became a very avid mechanic. He loved music and was very heavily influenced by Johnny Cash. He loved his many vehicles and working on them as well as helping others work on theirs.

Lane was a very old fashioned and caring soul. He made many good friends and would do anything he could to help anyone who needed a friend. He had recently moved to Havre where he had previously spent a summer working on a farm and fell in love with the area and people. He had started playing shows and the Old Station Brewery and was very happy to be able to share his love for music with an audience.

Lane had many great friends in Helena, Havre and all over the state. He was truly an amazing young man who was loved by many and loved them just as much. He is survived by his mother Julie Case, father Lawrence Sweet, sister Anna Case, brother Nathan Case, grandmother Vickie Stacy and Grandmother Patti Simmons-Meek, and countless family and friends. A memorial is scheduled for Saturday August 1st in Havre at the Old Station Brewery beginning at 4:30 PM. A memorial in Helena is scheduled for Monday August 3rd from 5:30 to 8:30 at 621 Hollins Ave. Please join us in celebrating the life of our amazing Lane.

