Suzanne Gail (Phelps) Swenson born December 8, 1954 passed away peacefully on July 18, 2020 in Maple Valley, WA. She was the daughter of Roy and Yolande Phelps, longtime Helena residents. She graduated from Helena Senior High School and the University of Montana Missoula.

Suzy was an amazing mother, wife, sister, daughter, and friend. Her first priority was her family, and especially her children, Amanda and Kevin. She was so proud of them. She was overjoyed to be a Grandma to her beautiful granddaughter Clark.

Suzy brought joy and happiness to so many and was always up for a new adventure. Even while undergoing cancer treatments for six and one half years, She would take the time to give a compliment or kind word to the medical staff to brighten their day. She loved taking on new challenges like scuba diving, sky diving, motorcycle riding, or the biggest roller coaster she could find.

Suzy was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Joseph Phelps.

She is survived by her husband Perry Swenson; daughter Amanda Swenson (Kevin Sawicki); granddaughter Clark; son Kevin Swenson (Annika); brother Stephen Phelps (Ann Cade); sister Anna-Marie Phelps; nephews Justin Phelps and Thomas Phelps; and many dear friends from Helena.

Each of us has our own memories of how much Suzy impacted, inspired and enriched our lives. She had a life well lived that was full of love and joy.

