Susan McAnally

Susan was born in Yankton, South Dakota to Richard and Mary (Avery) Davis. She was the 3rd of 5 children, joining her brothers Richard Jr and William. She cherished her role of big sister to Nancy and Sheila. The family lived on a farm in Beaver Creek, MN where, alongside their beloved cousins, they rode horses, raised animals, and learned the hard-working ways of farm life. Susan enjoyed water-skiing, competing in open horse shows, and training her horses to do intricate tricks as well as timed events. She and Smokey won many ribbons in their tenure together. Susan graduated high school from Hills-Beaver Creek High in 1967, where she was homecoming queen. She went on to graduate from Buena Vista College in Iowa, 1971.

Susan met Larry McAnally in his hometown of Poplar, MT where she was teaching elementary school. The two married June 10,1972 and moved to Helena in 1973 where Larry completed his electronic technician degree at Vo-Tech. The two moved to Salt Lake City briefly in 1976 and returned to Helena in 1977, where they grew their family and raised both of their sons, Joe and Eddy. Susan always kept horses and dogs. She and Larry were doting, attuned parents; always listening to their sons and considering the ideas of others, especially their children. Susan lovingly supported and encouraged her sons in all of their adventures in 4-H, Boy Scouts, sports and school. The family especially loved their time at the lake, however, Susan's love for horses and farm life won-out when the time came to choose a home on the lake or the small horse ranch they kept off Spokane Creek Rd in East Helena. Susan spent 15 years with Dept. of State Lands in reclamation and 10 years at DEQ as an environmental specialist before retiring in 2000. Retirement brought time for the things we will remember Susan for the most: trail and endurance rides, quilting, her paintings and drawings, family get-togethers, checking in on her parents daily, and her amazing pies. During the Christmas season she was busy hunting down the perfect bows to make wreaths for all of her friends and family. Susan was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Helena and faithfully engaged in bible study throughout her life.