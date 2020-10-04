Susan Kay Jewett

Susie was born on July 27, 1945, in Great Falls, MT to Thomas and Ione (Dietzler) Gillespie. She attended Great Falls High School where she was President of the Pep Club and was always the life of the party as she drove around with her “West Side” girls in her Willy's Jeep “Bessy.” Susie graduated in 1963 and subsequently attended Montana State University receiving a nursing degree in 1966.

In addition to being a loving wife and mother, Susie was a driven, creative, and talented woman whose passion for helping others led her into the field of nursing. She began her career as a registered nurse first working for Dr. John McGregor at the McGregor Family Clinic until later transitioning to the Columbus Hospital (now Benefis Health System) in 1969 where she spent the remainder of her career. Over the years, her compassion and dedication to the care of her patients was paramount. During her thirty-eight year tenure at Benefis, Susie worked in numerous departments including, Pediatrics, Dialysis, and even the E.R. In that time, she cared for and mentored many before ultimately retiring in 2007 as manager of both the Benefis Endoscopy Lab and the Surgical Short-Stay Unit. She was always a consummate professional, who was adored by physicians, administration, and staff alike. Upon retirement, Susie continued to volunteer her time at the Benefis' Oncology Unit.