Jan. 20, 1943 - Dec. 14, 2020

Susan Diane Van Liere, age 77, died peacefully in Port Townsend, Washington on December 14, 2020 after a courageous fight against Lewy Body Dementia. After her diagnosis in 2016, Susie was determined to make every day count. Despite a rapid decline this past year, she still enjoyed family, a kiss from her husband Jack and delicious desserts.

Susie was born on January 20, 1943 in Columbus, Ohio. She was the only child of Joseph and Helene Switzer. Susie spent many years in South Florida where she raised her family and graduated in 1983 from Palm Beach Atlantic College with a degree in Biology. Her passion and career always centered around educating others on various environmental issues. After retirement, Susie and Jack enjoyed exploring new places; however, her favorite place was their home in Helena, Montana.

Susie is survived by her husband, Jack, three children: Tim, Liane and Kerri, and three grandchildren: Sara, Suzy and T. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard Palermo.