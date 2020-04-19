Sullivan, Randall R. (Randy)

Randall R. (Randy) Sullivan passed away March 2, 2020 after years of chronic pain and a lengthy illness. He always prided himself in not letting on to anyone the pain he endured on a daily basis, keeping a pleasant and positive attitude.

Randy was born in Little Rock AR, to A.U. and Carmen (Hendricks) Sullivan. He received his education at Quachita County Hospital School of Radiologic Technology in Camden Ar. and Little Rock University, Little Rock, AR. Majoring in pre-med. He was the director of Radiology at Livingston Memorial Hospital in Livingston, Texas, Doctor’s Hospital in Houston Texas, Golden Valley County Hospital Beach North Dakota and Broadwater Health Center Townsend, Montana. Randy also held a laboratory license as well; so many times, if you could not find him in the Radiology Department, you would find him working in the laboratory. Randy enjoyed working in small hospitals/towns where the atmosphere was always more personal, and nobody was a number.