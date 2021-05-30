Suitoa (Big Man) Keleti Jr

On the evening of May 17th, 2021, Toa passed away at Benefis Hospital in Great Falls, MT due to medical complications. He passed away with his children Mikaele and Allie by his side. He was 53 years old.

Toa was the only child of Suitoa Sr. and Malia Nive Keleti. Born on the beautiful island of American Samoa in Pago Pago. Toa grew up surround by extended family on the island.

Toa will always be remembered as a gentle giant who has the most contagious laugh and the biggest heart. “Big Man” will be remembered in Helena as an All-American football player, forever idolized in the Carroll College Hall of Fame. Beloved by football fans, teammates, coaches, and friends far and wide, but his biggest accomplishment will always be his children. Toa is survived by his son, Mikaele Keleti; Daughter, Allie Keleti; and Step-Daughter, Lilly Hamper.

A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m on Wednesday, June 2th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home. This is followed by a celebration of life from 4-6 p.m. at the Fairground Entry Way. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Suitoa.