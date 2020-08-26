Suden, Karen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Karen Suden, 76 of Sun City, Arizona passed away from Alzheimer's disease August 13th 2020.Karen was born June 19th 1944 to Stacy and Hattie Jerome in Great Falls, Montana and was raised in Austin, MT. Karen attended a one room school until high school. She graduated from Helena Senior High in 1963 and went to work as an operator for Mountain Bell.

On August 22 1966 Karen married Gary Suden in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho She passed away just 9 days short of their 54th anniversary. Their children Steven and Lisa were born 13 months apart in 1967 and 1968. Karen was a stay at home mom until the kids started school, then she entered the work force holding various jobs until arriving back at "Ma Bell". She survived many reorganizations and layoffs until she retired from Qwest in 2000.

Karen liked to be active in the community volunteering at the Friendship Center and the Western Rendezvous of Art among others. She loved golf and was a member at GMCC until they moved to Arizona 2010. She liked Arizona but she loved Montana and she will return there for burial.

Karen is preceded in death by her son Steven Suden, her parents Hattie and Stacy Jerome, her sister Nora Holland and her brother Jerry Jerome. She is survived by her husband Gary, her daughter Lisa Seter (David), her brother Gale Jerome (Florence) her sister Lois Ranf, four grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. A memorial gathering will be held later.

To plant a tree in memory of Karen Suden as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.