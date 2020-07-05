Stump. Lucille (Rigler)

Lucy was an active member of Ss Cyril and Methodius Parish as a young girl and then again in her senior years when she returned to East Helena, while living in Helena she regularly attended mass at the Cathedral. The Stump Family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Son Heaven for making Mother welcomed and cared for over the past several months. We would also like to thank Iris Maness, Donna Schroeder, Flo Parmalee, Jean Boucher, Carol McMaster and Barb Peters for tending to Mother after Dad’s passing and migration to Son Heaven.

A private service will be held on July 10th at noon at the Sts Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church with burial procession at the East Helena Cemetery following. A public Celebration of Life will be held at 2:30 pm on July 10th at Kennedy Park, 402 North Harrison, East Helena. Everyone touched by Lucy is welcomed to attend. CDC Covid-19 guidelines will be followed.