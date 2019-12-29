Stovall, Albert "Al" Lee

Beloved Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle and friend passed away November 27, 2019 from natural causes.
He was born March 4, 1923 in Long Beach, Mississippi to Hiram "Barney" Nuton Stovall and Lula Leona (Rowland) Stovall. He was the youngest boy of nine siblings, five older brothers, two older sisters and one younger sister. Two brothers were half siblings and one older sister was a half sibling due to the fact that there mother Lula was a widow when she married Barney. There names are Pernetti, Raymond, Glen Wilkerson and Marie, Vernon, Leonard, Ernie and Nora Mae Stovall.
In 1929 the family moved to Riverbank, California where Al graduated from High School and from Junior College in Modesto, California. He was selected to try out for the Cincinnati Red Sox baseball team, but it didn't happen due to a rain out.
The Navy called in 1941 until 1946, serving his military duty in the South Pacific as a radioman and gunner in a PBY Catalina. He also attended and got teaching degrees from the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He taught Health, Physical Education, Geography, Football and Baseball at various locations in Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
In 1951 he married Janet Mary Andrew. They lived for 14 years in Washington where three children were born and moved to Helena, Montana in 1965.
In 1976 he married Mavis Beverly Cleveland. Al retired in 1995 from serving for 30 years as a State Farm Insurance agent. In 2003 he and Mavis moved to Topack, Arizona where they lived until 2015. Al worked as a Walmart greeter in Helena, MT and in Bullhead City, AZ for close to ten years after retiring from State Farm.
Al moved to Cottage Grove, Oregon after Mavis passed away in 2015. He loved living in Oregon.
Al was an avid hunter, fisherman, bowler and sports fan, most any sport. He liked to play cards, and loved to travel, socialize and spend time with his family. He was a member of the American Legion, Elks and President of Senior groups in MT.
He is survived by his daughter Betty Jo Wilson of Cottage Grove, OR, son Todd A. Stovall, step-son Vince Cleveland, step-son Carl Wajahuski and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his parents, siblings, wife, daughter-Brenda Lee Stovall Ford, and step-son-Bruce Cleveland.
Funeral services and inurnment will be held at St. Peter's Episcopal Cathedral in Helena, MT in the spring of 2020. Precise time to be announced in the spring.
