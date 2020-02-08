Stoll, Marcia
Stoll, Marcia

Stoll, Marcia

Marcia grew up in Michigan with her sister Barbara and parents Helen Morrison and Bert Edwin Boothe. She graduated with a Bachelor of Music degree, and subsequently completed a Master’s degree in Speech Audiology, both from the University of Michigan.

She taught in the Farmington, MI public schools for many years, and after retirement she worked tirelessly as a volunteer with the Birmingham Musicale for decades leading retirees, in bringing music to Michigan schools and hospitals. She also clowned in retirement, again volunteering in Michigan schools and hospitals as half of ‘Florall and Lardee’.

In addition to her teaching and volunteer work, Marcia was an avid rock hunter and bird watcher who loved animals (especially dogs) and the outdoors. In retirement she split time between Michigan and Idaho/Montana, where she golfed, skied, snowshoed and hiked into her 80’s. She married her husband Lawrence Alfred Stoll in 1956 and they spent their lives together, thoroughly enjoying retirement and traveling extensively throughout Europe.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years Lawrence, son Brian Michael Stoll and spouse Robin Venditti Stoll, and four grandchildren - Mary Margaret, Meghan Marcia, Katherine Elizabeth and Brigid McKenzie Stoll, all of Harpswell, Maine. She is also survived by her two nieces Nancy Mayo and Carolyn Richardson.

A Memorial Service will be held at Saint Peter’s Episcopal Cathedral in Helena, Montana on February 15 at 4PM, and condolences may be sent to Lawrence Stoll at Hunters Pointe, 2801 Colonial Drive, Helena MT 59601.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the American Heart Association.

