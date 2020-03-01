Stiles, Peggy

The family would like to thank Dr. Weiner for your amazing care of Peggy and giving us many more years with Peggy and letting her fight with all your valuable knowledge and compassion. We would also like to thank the incredible staff at the oncology department at St. Peters Hospital, especially all Peggy’s nurses. You all are appreciated more than we could ever recognize you all for and we are beyond thankful for the knowledgeable, compassionate care you took of our Peggy. We could always rest assured she was being well cared for when we couldn’t be there. You truly were the best!