April 23, 1933 - Dec. 9, 2020

Steve Itsuo Katano passed away peacefully on Dec. 9, 2020. He was born in Honolulu,HI on April 23.1933 to Tatsusaburo and Chie Katano. He lived a life that would inspire many today. As a young boy of 8 years old, he and his siblings hid under their church watching the Japanese Zeros bombing Pearl Harbor. While he grew up in a time when American sentiment grew hostile to those of Japanese decent, he and many of his peers were quick to enlist in the US Armed Forces when they became 18 years old. Even as Hawaii remained a territory of the USA and was not yet a state at the time of his enlistment, Steve proudly stepped up to serve in the US Army. Along with most others of his generation, he was committed to the idea that pride in one's race and ethnicity and patriotism for the United States of America were not mutually exclusive. He served in the Army for 21 years during which time he served tours of duty in Vietnam experiencing situations that he declined to share. Early in his deployment to Japan, he met his wife Mieko. They were married for 54 years and had three daughters Frances, Miyoko, and Eleanor.