Stetzner, Bernice Eva

July 28, 1922 – Aug. 9, 2020

Our beautiful mother, Bernice Eva Stetzner, 98, passed away, Sunday, August 9th at her home in Big Timber, MT. She was born July 28, 1922, in Sterling, CO, a daughter of David and Frances Morris and one of eight siblings. She attended grade school and high school in Sterling and finished her post graduate work at Colorado Women's College in Greeley.

Bernice met the love of her life while both were working at the Telephone Company in Sterling. They were married at her family home in Sterling , CO. Leonard's job took them from Sterling to Laramie, WY to Great Falls, MT to Helena where they lived for many years until mom's health took them to Big Timber, MT.

Mom was a devoted wife and mother. She loved fishing and boating and traveling with Leonard. She was an avid card player and loved playing the slots. She enjoyed live theater, the symphony, and dancing with her favorite guy. Her faith in God and her love of church had her volunteering as eucharist minister for many years at St. Mary's in Helena.