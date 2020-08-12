Stetzner, Bernice Eva

July 28, 1922 – Aug. 9, 2020
Our beautiful mother, Bernice Eva Stetzner, 98, passed away, Sunday, August 9th at her home in Big Timber, MT. She was born July 28, 1922, in Sterling, CO, a daughter of David and Frances Morris and one of eight siblings. She attended grade school and high school in Sterling and finished her post graduate work at Colorado Women's College in Greeley.
Bernice met the love of her life while both were working at the Telephone Company in Sterling. They were married at her family home in Sterling , CO. Leonard's job took them from Sterling to Laramie, WY to Great Falls, MT to Helena where they lived for many years until mom's health took them to Big Timber, MT.
Mom was a devoted wife and mother. She loved fishing and boating and traveling with Leonard. She was an avid card player and loved playing the slots. She enjoyed live theater, the symphony, and dancing with her favorite guy. Her faith in God and her love of church had her volunteering as eucharist minister for many years at St. Mary's in Helena.
Bernice is survived by her husband Leonard, daughters, Linda Johnson of Big Timber, MT, Kitty (Randy) Daly of Billings, MT, and Mary (Mike) Lincoln of Kalispell, MT and sons, Larry (Carol) Stetzner of Dallas, TX, Tim Stetzner of Manzanilla, MX, and Bill (Terry) Stetzner of Belgrade, MT. and 15 grandchildren and 13 greatgrandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, her son-in-law, Steve Johnson and grandsons Danny and Jeff Johnson.
A celebration of her life will be held in Big Timber at St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Saturday, August 15th, at 1:30 pm.
A special thank you to Jill Brown, who took loving care of mom for several years and forged a place in our hearts as a daughter to our folks and a sister to us.
Service information
1:30PM-3:00PM
910 McLeod Street
Big Timber, MT 59011
