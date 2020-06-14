Stefaniak, Joseph "Joe"

A job opportunity moved them to Lansing, Illinois. Joe wanted to establish a business and found a home and location that would serve this purpose. He established an upholstery shop in his garage in which all four children and his wife worked together in the trade, doing this while working full-time at Simmons mattress and furniture company. Furniture upholstery was his specialty and he became quite sought after. Making sample pieces for trade shows, his attention to detail and perfection was noticed.

Later in life he created furniture pieces for many famous celebrities. Joe's work was his art and joy. He used to say, "love your job, and you'll never work a day in your life". Joe had a lifelong fascination with numbers, he excelled at math and became savvy with saving and investing. Joe believed in reward for hard work and made sure to take vacations. Las Vegas, Bahamas, road trips and then they discovered Hawaii.

Hawaii became a special place for Joe and Jean and they lived there for 25 years. Daily walks to the beach and swimming in the surf was the highlight of their day after working in a local Upholstery shop and then continuing their craft at an Interior design company. Their oldest daughter followed and stayed for 15 years and soon grandchildren were part of the picture. Joe loved being a grandpa.