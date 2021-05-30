Stanton (Stan) Seibert Howe was born to Seibert Wesley and Alvina Howe Morton 12-29-1942. He died unexpectedly on May 19th, 2021. He spent his youth on a farm in Westmore, MT. Stan was blessed with a mechanically talented father from whom he learned much and would explain Stan's interest in old cars. He attended elementary school in Westmore, High School in Plevna, started college in Dickinson, ND and finished in Billings, MT
He taught in a rural school north of Baker, MT then Roy, MT and finally in Helena. While teaching school he started a thriving business repairing violins and guitars. He later went to auctioneer school and became a licensed auctioneer. Stan held 435 auctions through the years and sold millions of dollars of "stuff".
His father was a fiddler and from him Stan learned to play fiddle which he did solo, in groups such as the Montana Old Time Fiddlers, and with friends playing music in Montana and at one point performing in Las Vegas at the Golden Nugget. By far his first passion in life was music, which he played for nearly 60 years. From that time, he developed many lifelong friendships. Many talented musicians are so thankful that he put them on the road to playing fiddle and guitar music.
Preceding his death, he stated that the recently completed auction would probably be his last. Little did he know that such a prophesy would come true.
Stan is survived by brothers Leonard (Jeanette) of Tacoma, WA, Donald (Ruby) of Billings, MT, Jerry (Jean) of Mission Viejo, CA and sister Audrey Hill of Lambert, MT as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Viewing will be from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. with a funeral service to begin at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1st at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave, in Helena. A reception will follow the service in the social hall at the funeral home. Burial will take place at noon on Saturday, June 5th at the Community Union Cemetery in Plevna, MT. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family to share a memory of Stan.
