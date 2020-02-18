Stanley, Elinore 'Punkie' (Bullock)

June 24, 1945 – Feb. 11, 2020

Elinore Stanley, 74, of East Helena MT passed away from medical complications on Feb 11, 2020. Her loving family was at her side.

Elinore was born on June 24, 1945 in Livingston MT to Juliette Johnson and Edward Bullock. She spent her early childhood in Livingston and Bozeman, and high school years in Warm Springs MT, graduating from Anaconda High School in 1963.

After marrying Larry Stanley in 1968, Elinore, Larry, and the kids eventually settled in East Helena in 1976 where she still lived.

Those of you who knew her well will remember what a great sense of humor she had. The day of her passing, family and friends were sharing stories of “Punkie’s Revenge” tactics in retaliation to pranks pulled on her. We are certain she was innocent and never did anything to deserve anyone pranking her! *Laugh* We believe she had a good last day. She will forever be infamous in our hearts.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Edward “Joe” Bullock, and her son Kris Stanley. She’s survived by her husband Larry Stanley of East Helena, daughter Kelly (Dan) McNurlin of East Helena, grand children Tristan Lehman and Haylee McNurlin, several brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins etc.