Stanley, Elinore 'Punkie' (Bullock)

June 24, 1945 – Feb. 11, 2020
Elinore Stanley, 74, of East Helena MT passed away from medical complications on Feb 11, 2020. Her loving family was at her side.
Elinore was born on June 24, 1945 in Livingston MT to Juliette Johnson and Edward Bullock. She spent her early childhood in Livingston and Bozeman, and high school years in Warm Springs MT, graduating from Anaconda High School in 1963.
After marrying Larry Stanley in 1968, Elinore, Larry, and the kids eventually settled in East Helena in 1976 where she still lived.
Those of you who knew her well will remember what a great sense of humor she had. The day of her passing, family and friends were sharing stories of “Punkie’s Revenge” tactics in retaliation to pranks pulled on her. We are certain she was innocent and never did anything to deserve anyone pranking her! *Laugh* We believe she had a good last day. She will forever be infamous in our hearts.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Edward “Joe” Bullock, and her son Kris Stanley. She’s survived by her husband Larry Stanley of East Helena, daughter Kelly (Dan) McNurlin of East Helena, grand children Tristan Lehman and Haylee McNurlin, several brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins etc.
The Stanleys would like to thank the doctors and nurses (you know who you are) at St.Peters Hospital for your compassionate care, and for being so understanding with her family and friends.
A memorial service celebrating Elinore’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 22nd at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A reception will follow the service in the social hall of the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Lewis and Clark Humane Society, Gods Love of Helena, Helena Food Share, or another charitable organization in her name. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Elinore.
