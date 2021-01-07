Feb. 10, 1944 - Jan. 3, 2021
Stanley David Kangas went to be with his Lord January 3, 2021. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on February 10, 1944 to Eino & Anna (Matta) Kangas. He grew up in Minnesota where he developed a great love for his Finnish heritage. After graduating high school, Stan joined the Navy. He always spoke highly of his Navy days and his adventures of traveling around the world. He married Sharon Hennessy in 69 in Great Falls, Mt. Their daughters followed Lisa Marie Kangas (1972) and Dawn Lee Kangas (1974.) Stan started working in Helena for The Bureau of Reclamation for Canyon Ferry Dam. After a few years, they built a country home where he enjoyed taking care of his many animals and showing his girls how to survive in the wilderness.
He knew the mountains like the back of his hand. He built his girls a treehouse, a sled run, a balance beam, a teepee, a barn, and the list goes on and on. He loved hunting and panning for
gold, anything that involved the outdoors. Stan was a volunteer Fireman and worked as an EMT for years. He was a true Hero! He was a Sergeant in the Army National Guard. He took pride in staying in shape so he could keep up with the younger guard members. Everyone who knew Stan has a great story about him. He was an inspiration and a wealth of information. If there was a disaster, he was the man you wanted around. Later in his life he married Florence Maerz Brumbaugh Kangas. They were two peas in a pod. They enjoyed traveling and spreading the salvation word of Jesus. They settled in Thompson Falls, Montana. There Stan built his wife an amazing She-Shed where she could make all her great creations.
Stan is survived by: his wife Florence, daughters Lisa and Dawn, Lisa's husband Ben Wilson and their children Presley and Maxwell Wilson; his five adored step-children, twelve grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren; his brother Carl Kangas, sister-in-law Carol, sister Gladys Hyenga and so many loved cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, mother, and sister Joyce Palmer.
Graveside Burial Service, with Military Honors, at 11:00 AM, Friday, January 8, 2021 at Montana State Veterans' Cemetery, Heroes Road, Fort Harrison, Montana 59602. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Stanley.
