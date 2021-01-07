Feb. 10, 1944 - Jan. 3, 2021

Stanley David Kangas went to be with his Lord January 3, 2021. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on February 10, 1944 to Eino & Anna (Matta) Kangas. He grew up in Minnesota where he developed a great love for his Finnish heritage. After graduating high school, Stan joined the Navy. He always spoke highly of his Navy days and his adventures of traveling around the world. He married Sharon Hennessy in 69 in Great Falls, Mt. Their daughters followed Lisa Marie Kangas (1972) and Dawn Lee Kangas (1974.) Stan started working in Helena for The Bureau of Reclamation for Canyon Ferry Dam. After a few years, they built a country home where he enjoyed taking care of his many animals and showing his girls how to survive in the wilderness.

He knew the mountains like the back of his hand. He built his girls a treehouse, a sled run, a balance beam, a teepee, a barn, and the list goes on and on. He loved hunting and panning for