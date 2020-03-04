Standaert, James "Jim" Edmond

Jan. 20, 1950 – Feb. 22, 2020
James “Jim” Edmond Standaert, 70, died suddenly on Feb. 22, 2020 at 8:30 pm at home from long term heart and lung health problems. He was born to Basil and Aline Standaert on Jan. 20, 1950 in Yellow Grass, Saskatchewan, Canada. Jim is a first generation American & Canadian because his parents left Belgium soon after they married, had Jim in Canada and then moved with other relatives for a few years to the oil fields in Kansas. They then followed Basil’s dream and settled in the Columbia Basin in Moses Lake, WA and ran a dairy farm. Jim was raised milking cows and bucking hay and enjoying the great central Washington sunshine.
He attended college at Gonzaga University where he met his future wife, Mary Jane (Gagnon) on second base in a baseball game during college orientation. Throughout college, a year in Florence, Italy and many jobs they dated and married on August 20, 1972 in Spokane at Gonzaga where they met. Farming and teaching middle school did not strongly appeal to Jim’s strengths and after the birth of his first son, he decided to pursue a career in Economics. He attended Washington State University to be honored with a Doctoral degree in Economics. After 5 years in Pullman, WA, 7 years in Raleigh, NC, 4 years in Bozeman, MT and 3 sons they moved to Helena, MT in 1989 to be closer to family and to work as a Legislative Fiscal Analyst for the Legislative Services Division for the State of Montana. He retired from there in May, 2013.
Jim’s hobbies were playing with numbers, politics and intellectual pursuits/sparring. Most legislators and co-workers can bear witness to the fact that his gift was making people think and putting solutions into numbers. In his later life, his hobby was teaching the grandkids card tricks. We have had so many laughs over that. Who does that? Jim does and loved every minute. His other passion was seeing the world and traveling as often as money, time, health and wife would allow. Canada, most of the United States, Europe, Costa Rica – he loved them all, has millions of pictures and stories. Our next venture was going to be the northeastern USA and southeastern Canada.
Jim is survived by his wife, Mary Jane and their 3 sons; Lucas 45 from Seattle, Jeffrey 43 and wife Jamie from Florence, MT and Brian 36 from Missoula, MT. 7 grandchildren loved talking, wrestling, traveling and learning card tricks with grandpa. Jina, Calvin, Trevor and Nieves live in Seattle and Andrew, Lydia and Anthony live in Florence, MT. Jim was very fortunate to have the best family – he is survived by his wonderful siblings – Sonia from Greenback, WA, Jan from Enumclaw, WA and Christine from Bothell, WA. There are many other dear and wonderful family members, cousins, in-laws, nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. The family certainly “went forth and multiplied”. And Jim kept in touch with them all, even the cousins in Europe.
Jim is also survived by numerous friends and past co-workers. He loved his monthly ROWMEOs – retired old women and men eating out. He valued his time and service in the Optimist Club and was often excited about their various service projects and donations to the learning and talent development of Helena youth. He was also a main supporter of the folks at Blackfoot Brewery and the many ways they support the community. We all hope those of you who gather in downtown Helena will “raise a glass and tip your hat” to Jim because he loved and valued you very much.
Memorials in Jim’s name can be sent to the Lewis and Clark Library, 120 S. Last Chance Gulch, Helena, MT 59601, since he was a weekly patron or the Optimist Club of Helena - #13065, 1065 Cap Road, Helena, MT 59602. Jim could often be heard saying “There are benefits and costs” to that. He valued learning just about as much as he valued people, so supporting various forms of learning about the world and history were always priorities.
The family will have a celebration of Jim’s life sometime in the spring. Date and location will be announced when decided. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Jim.
