Standaert, James "Jim" Edmond

Jim’s hobbies were playing with numbers, politics and intellectual pursuits/sparring. Most legislators and co-workers can bear witness to the fact that his gift was making people think and putting solutions into numbers. In his later life, his hobby was teaching the grandkids card tricks. We have had so many laughs over that. Who does that? Jim does and loved every minute. His other passion was seeing the world and traveling as often as money, time, health and wife would allow. Canada, most of the United States, Europe, Costa Rica – he loved them all, has millions of pictures and stories. Our next venture was going to be the northeastern USA and southeastern Canada.

Jim is survived by his wife, Mary Jane and their 3 sons; Lucas 45 from Seattle, Jeffrey 43 and wife Jamie from Florence, MT and Brian 36 from Missoula, MT. 7 grandchildren loved talking, wrestling, traveling and learning card tricks with grandpa. Jina, Calvin, Trevor and Nieves live in Seattle and Andrew, Lydia and Anthony live in Florence, MT. Jim was very fortunate to have the best family – he is survived by his wonderful siblings – Sonia from Greenback, WA, Jan from Enumclaw, WA and Christine from Bothell, WA. There are many other dear and wonderful family members, cousins, in-laws, nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. The family certainly “went forth and multiplied”. And Jim kept in touch with them all, even the cousins in Europe.