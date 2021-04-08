Sept. 16, 1929 - April 3, 2021

Stan Stephens passed away on April 3, 2021, in Kalispell, Montana, following an extended period of declining health. He was 91 years old.

He was born September 16, 1929, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, to Margaret and Joseph Stephens, immigrants from Scotland and England. He was the second oldest of five remarkable boys. He grew up in a loving and musically gifted family, learning from his father to master the trumpet at an early age. By age 7, Stan was playing trumpet solos in the Calgary Symphony. Later, he played in small ensembles, musical productions, dance bands and jazz bands. Music was a life-long passion to him, and he savored listening to a well-done performance as much as he enjoyed performing.

At age 19, Stan moved to the United States, eventually settling in Havre, Montana. Prior to seeking US citizenship, he enlisted in the US Armed Forces Broadcast Network and served in the Korean War. Upon his return to Havre in the early 1950's, he dated and quickly proposed to the girl who captured his heart, Ann Hanson. The two were married in 1954 and raised two daughters. Only death parted them with the passing of Ann in 2017.