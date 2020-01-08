June 10, 1948 – Jan. 5, 2020
With deepest sorrow, we announce that Terry St. Clair, age 71, our most beloved mother, grandmother, sister, family member, and friend passed peacefully at home on Sunday, January 5, 2020 while surrounded by family. She was born June 10, 1948 in Helena, MT to Willard and Marjorie Steffan. She spent her early years between Helena and Fort Harrison and graduated from Helena High School. She married Robert St. Clair in 1976, whom preceded her in death in 2005.
Terry was a member of the South Hills Church of Christ. She enjoyed doing wild crazy things with her granddaughters Jes and Ashley along with spending time with her other grandchildren. She took pleasure in crocheting, driving her mustang around town, bingo, and volunteering for Special Olympics. There is no doubt, you could always find Terry wearing crocks or anything purple. She appreciated her grandson Coty for living with her and taking care of her and her protective Pomeranian “Teddy Bear” for so many years.
Terry was preceded in death by her husband, Robert St. Clair, parents: Willard and Marjorie Steffan, and sister-in-law, Myrna Steffan.
You have free articles remaining.
Terry was devoted to her three children Sandi (Scott) McDonald, Karen (Kevin) Horne, Lance (Laurie) Carlson. She was a loving grandmother and took extreme pride in her grandchildren Jagger, Juan and Bella McDonald, Jessica (Shawn) Colley, Ashley Pearson, Jess (Kevin) Swan, Tyler Lindsay, Coty Carlson, Travis (Andrea) Wilson, Amber (James) Skillman, eight great-grandchildren, brother Wayne Steffan, two nephews, and several cousins.
Please join us in the celebration of Terry’s life on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 1:00 pm at South Hills Church of Christ, located at 2294 Deerfield Lane, Helena. Reception will follow after the service at the church.
Donations may be sent to Hospice of Helena (201 S. California, Helena MT 59601 or MT Special Olympics Twisters (2538 Primrose Lane, Helena, MT 59602.
Big Sky Cremations is assisting the family with the services. To offer condolences to the family, please visit helenafunerals.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.