Spatzierath, Adelheid Margot (Tadday)

Dec. 30, 1934 – March 6, 2020

Adelheid Margot Spatzierath, 85, of Townsend, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family after passing from natural causes.

She was the first child of Karl and Marie Tadday. She was born December 30, 1934, in Western Germany. She came to the United States on the Mauretania with her mom and brothers at the age of 17.

She married Kurt Spatzierath at the age of 18 in Butte, Montana. Together they raised six children on a farm near Townsend.

She enjoyed raising her children, knitting, and growing flowers (especially her roses), she enjoyed cooking (everyone loved her potato pancakes and struesell kuchen).

She is proceeded in death by her parents Karl and Marie Tadday, her husband Kurt Spatzierath, and daughter, Lola Spatzierath. She is survived by her sons Curtis (Susan) Spatzierath, Victor (Terrie) Spatzierath both of Townsend, Edwin (Tracey) Spatzierath of Three Forks, daughters Leona (John) Stewart of East Helena, and Melinda Spatzierath of Townsend. Along with numerous grand-children and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 13th at Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 212 Broadway in Townsend, with Chaya Semple officiating. Graveside committal will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Helena. A small reception will follow afterwards at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. in Helena. Please visit www.stevensonwilke.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Adelheid.

