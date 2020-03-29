Sowre, Helen P.

Helen P. Sowre passed away at Beehive Homes of Helena on March 13th, at the age of 91. She was born in Horton, Kansas on January 2nd, 1929 to William Paul King and Helen Grace (Powell) King.
Helen’s mother worked at a movie theater, playing the piano for the old movies. When Helen was 14, her mother passed away, and Helen came to Missoula, Montana, to live with her uncle and aunt, Ken and Flora Powell. Her older brother, Donald George King, was in the Navy.
Helen graduated from the Missoula County High School in 1946. At the age of 17, she began work as an operator for Montana State Telephone Company. For 23 years she worked as a trainer for new operators, then become a chief for the company in Missoula. She moved to Helena to work in labor relations for the telephone company. She worked an additional 41 years for a different phone company.
Helen married Robert Harry Sowre on July 1st, 1957, in Polson, Montana. They were married 47 years; Robert passed away March 9th, 2004.
Helen loved to read books with a cat on her lap, as cats were very special to her. She enjoyed doing all kinds of crafts; one of the crafts she enjoyed most was making cards with rubber stamps. Her cards are a treasure to those who received them.
Robert and Helen built a cabin at Flathead Lake in Polson and spent their summers there. Helen was the happiest when she was at the cabin.
Helen belonged to the Red Hats and was a president of Soroptomist.
In 1988, Helen and Robert went to Sweden with her bother Don. Don was a scout for the Chicago Bears Football Team. It was a thrill for them to travel with the team, and Helen enjoyed watching them play.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, her brother and sister-in-law, Doug and Evie King.
Helen is survived by her stepdaughter, Diana Smith of Otis, Oregon, and her nephews: Ken (Peggy) King, Doug (Tuara) King, Patrick (Rellie) King, and several friends.
The family would like to give special thanks to Amber and the staff at Beehive Homes #16 for the good care Helen received during the five years she lived there.
No service is planned. Donations can be made to the Lewis and Clark Humane Society at 2112 E. Custer Ave, Helena Montana, in memory of Helen and all the cats she loved. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Helen.
