Sowre, Helen P.

Helen P. Sowre passed away at Beehive Homes of Helena on March 13th, at the age of 91. She was born in Horton, Kansas on January 2nd, 1929 to William Paul King and Helen Grace (Powell) King.

Helen’s mother worked at a movie theater, playing the piano for the old movies. When Helen was 14, her mother passed away, and Helen came to Missoula, Montana, to live with her uncle and aunt, Ken and Flora Powell. Her older brother, Donald George King, was in the Navy.

Helen graduated from the Missoula County High School in 1946. At the age of 17, she began work as an operator for Montana State Telephone Company. For 23 years she worked as a trainer for new operators, then become a chief for the company in Missoula. She moved to Helena to work in labor relations for the telephone company. She worked an additional 41 years for a different phone company.

Helen married Robert Harry Sowre on July 1st, 1957, in Polson, Montana. They were married 47 years; Robert passed away March 9th, 2004.

Helen loved to read books with a cat on her lap, as cats were very special to her. She enjoyed doing all kinds of crafts; one of the crafts she enjoyed most was making cards with rubber stamps. Her cards are a treasure to those who received them.

