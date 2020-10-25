Sofia McHale was born May 3, 1925 and passed from this life on October 9, 2020. She lived to be 95 years of age and could never quite get over that she was that old.

Sofia was born in Denver CO, to Alfred Charles Vigil, and Stella Montania Vigil. Sofia married William Charles McHale April 12, 1946 and they had one son, Bruce Larry McHale on January 16, 1948. Sofia was very proud of working for Mountain Bell as a telephone operator and retired after 30 plus years. It was fun to talk to her about her working days where she liked working the night shift, and told of once patching a call through from President Reagan.

Sofia spoke Spanish so she was often given calls from anyone who didn't speak English very well. Sofia lived in Casper WY where her dad worked for the railroad, later the Salt Lake City area and returned to Casper to spend time with several sisters-in-law there including Myrna and Dave Miles and family before moving to Helena MT for her final days.

Sofia liked spending time with, and taking her grandchildren on adventures when they were little and loved them very much. She had a kind heart and was always compassionate toward even the smallest little bugs and critters and enjoyed watching the birds and squirrels in the yard.