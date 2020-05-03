Smith, Clarice Olivia

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Clarice Olivia Smith was born on February 5, 1923 and she passed on April 26, 2020. She was 97 years old. She was proud of her family and loved people. Clarice was born to Clara and Oluf Jackson in Albert Lea, MN.

Clarice obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in Education from the Winona State University. She was a teacher in both small country schools and larger city schools. Clarice was a member of the Kappa Delta Pi International Honor Society in Education. Clarice also dabbled in a few other occupations like Dental Assistant and a Copy Editor for the Legislative Council for the State of Montana.

In 1955, Clarice married Glenn Richard Smith in Laramie, WY. Clarice and Glenn were blessed with two children, a daughter, Elaine and a son, John. Their family were active members in the First Lutheran Church. Clarice taught Sunday School, Bible School, and was a member of the Altar Guild. She was on the Lutheran Brotherhood Board for many years.

Clarice is survived by her son, John and his wife Missy; three grandchildren, Brooklynne Smith, Anthony Michaelson, and Pamela Michaelson; and several great grandchildren. Clarice is preceded in death by her spouse, Glenn R. Smith and her daughter, Elaine M. Smith.

Burial will be held in Albert Lea, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Compassus Hospice, 1075 N Rodney St. Suite 102, Helena, MT 59601. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Clarice.

To plant a tree in memory of Clarice Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.