Smith, Clara Kober

Clara Kober Smith was born on the family farm west of Park City, Montana on Aug. 31, 1926 to Henry and Elizabeth Kober.
Clara graduated from Park City High School. On Aug. 11, 1951, she married Jack Smith in Billings, Montana. In 1952 the couple moved to Helena to manage the Credit Bureau of Helena. They lived in Helena the rest of their lives in the home they built.
Three sons we born to the couple; Steve (Jeanne) of Las Vegas, Bradley (Marcia) and Mark of Helena.
Clara is survived by grandchildren Erin (Chad) Russell and their son, Prior of Belgrade, Montana; Stephanie (Ryan) Sligar and their daughters, Natalie and Cameryn of Las Vegas, Nevada; Christopher, Matthew and Timothy Smith of Helena; sisters, Anna Marie Griffel, Columbus, Montana; Vivian Roberts, Billings, Montana; Shirley Strong, Bracey Virginia and sister-in-law, Diane Kober Jackson.
You have free articles remaining.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; eight brothers and one sister.
Clara was a life-long member of Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. She was an avid gardener, bridge player and bowler. Jack and Clara enjoyed many years of dancing.
Memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church, Helena. Services will be held at a later date. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Clara.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.