Smigaj, Gary Richard

Gary Richard Smigaj, age 73 of Helena, passed away on May 27, 2020 from a massive subdural hematoma that resulted from a small fall that occurred two days earlier on Memorial Day. Gary was the youngest of two children born to Zigmunt and Helen Williams Smigaj on November 15, 1946 in Helena, where he would spend his entire life.

He graduated from Helena High School in 1965, then went on and spent two years at MSU. But school wasn’t necessarily his thing! He enrolled and served two years in the Army National Guard. All during this time, he worked almost every free moment for Norm Eck at Pay-n-Save Gas and Eck’s Toy Box and Hobby Shop.

It was at the Pay-n-Save Gas that he would meet the love of his life Denise. Denise would actually stop in to see her boyfriend at the time, who also worked there. Eventually Gary won her heart over and their lives became forever tied together when they wed on August 9, 1969. Over the next 51 years together, they would have two crazy children of their own and eventually welcome five grandchildren who they would spoil to a whole new level.