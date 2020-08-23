Smallwood, Jack Calvin

Jack Calvin Smallwood
May 27, 1952 - August 16, 2020
Jack Calvin Smallwood Sr. 68, passed away Aug 16, 2020 in Hemet California. He is survived by his wife Mary Jo (Maierle) Smallwood. Born in Helena, Montana, he was the son of C.W. “Bert” Smallwood and Beryl Smallwood. He was predeceased by his sister, Regina Steffens.
Jack spent the majority of his life growing up on Blue Cloud Ranch in Helena. After the passing of his father, Jack and Mary Jo decided to live their dream and move to California, where they have spent over 20 years enjoying their lives.
In addition to his wife, Jack leaves behind his son Jack Jr and his wife Vicki of Preston, CT, a grandson, Grant and a granddaughter, Ashlyne. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express a very special thank you to the hospice nurses and doctors that cared for Jack, as well as the many friends that have been assisting him and Mary Jo during this time.
A service will be held in Helena, Montana at a later date.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.