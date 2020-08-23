Smallwood, Jack Calvin

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jack Calvin Smallwood

May 27, 1952 - August 16, 2020

Jack Calvin Smallwood Sr. 68, passed away Aug 16, 2020 in Hemet California. He is survived by his wife Mary Jo (Maierle) Smallwood. Born in Helena, Montana, he was the son of C.W. “Bert” Smallwood and Beryl Smallwood. He was predeceased by his sister, Regina Steffens.

Jack spent the majority of his life growing up on Blue Cloud Ranch in Helena. After the passing of his father, Jack and Mary Jo decided to live their dream and move to California, where they have spent over 20 years enjoying their lives.

In addition to his wife, Jack leaves behind his son Jack Jr and his wife Vicki of Preston, CT, a grandson, Grant and a granddaughter, Ashlyne. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express a very special thank you to the hospice nurses and doctors that cared for Jack, as well as the many friends that have been assisting him and Mary Jo during this time.

A service will be held in Helena, Montana at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Jack Smallwood as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.