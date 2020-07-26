Sitton, David Lee

David Lee Sitton was born January 6, 1955 to Robert and Anne (Sweeney) Sitton and passed away on July 1, 2020 due to surgical complications. The oldest of four children, David spent his childhood leading his siblings into shenanigans in the beautiful area and community they belonged to. After graduating from high school in 1973, he earned his Associate's Degree in Accounting in Great Falls.

After leaving Montana Farms, David began his career as an electrician at Townsend Electric. He achieved the status of Master Electrician in 1999. David also worked at Bob's Supermarket in Townsend, and was able to interact with the community that he loved. David loved serving his home and served Broadwater County in many ways, including being a member of the Broadwater County Historical Society, the Jaycees, the Broadwater County Museum board and others. He was a member of the Townsend City planning board for several years before becoming a council member. David recently retired from Townsend Electric to start his own business venture. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Anne Sitton, his sister Dianna Mell, and his cousin Tom Upton. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Mary Sitton, his Aunt Mary Alice Upton, his siblings Donna Wickre, Doug (Michelle) Sitton, his daughters, Renee Kern, Colleen (Craig) Hohn, Sharon Sitton (John Putz), 13 grandchildren, 3 great grandsons, and his dog Mia. The family request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to American Legion Post 42 or the charity of their choice. Memorial services will be held August 1, 10:00am at Heritage Park in Townsend. Masks are requested but not required.