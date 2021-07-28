Sister Ellen Marie Dolan, RGS

Nov. 27, 1942 - July 14, 2021

Sr. Ellen Marie Dolan, born November 27, 1942, in Helena, Montana, went to meet her Shepherd God, and join her loving parents, Alexine Lois and Edmund C. Dolan, on July 14, 2021. She is survived by her sister Patricia (Lee) Block, her niece Connie (Bill) Hoffman, nephew Eddie Block, their children Brian, Miranda, Aaron and Ashley, her godchildren, and friends, too numerous to count, who she considered as extended family.

At the age of 17 Ellen entered the Convent of the Sisters of the Good Shepherd. Following her final Profession of Vows, August 22, 1968, with exception of time for studies, Ellen has served in the Diocese of Omaha, Nebraska. She ministered at: Girls Town; Eastern Nebraska Mental Health; Paul VI High School; and began Pastoral and Liturgical services at Holy Family Church in 1982 and then at St. Mary's Church in Bellevue. Ellen received a Bachelor of Arts in Theology and Sociology from Creighton University in 1974 and a Masters degree from the University of Notre Dame in Theology and Liturgy.

Ellen embraced the state of Nebraska as her home, becoming a part of the Omaha and Bellevue communities and a cherished member of her church family. She was a passionate (and vocal) supporter of the College World Series, Creighton athletics and her beloved Cornhuskers.