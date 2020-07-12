Simmons, Debra (Feller)

Debra (Feller) Simmons passed away on July 6, 2020 in her home on Diamond Bar Road in Rathdrum, Idaho, just north of Coeur d’Alene. Her husband Nate and Charlie, her Beagle Boy, were with her.
Each day Debra gave thanks to God for her day. Then she asked for strength, patience, love, and wisdom to serve Him.
Her marriage to Nate was the center of her life. She frequently told others that she knew when she met him he would be a big part of her life. He was. Their love was truly special.
Teaching was her passion. She devoted 35 years to helping children learn, not just academics, but skills for life.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Al and Dorothy Feller, and a special uncle and aunt, Bud Bolan and Nadine Weist.
Her three siblings survive her- Dianne (Carl) Johnson, Doug Feller, and Denise Feller. She is also survived by five nephews and nieces-Eric and Mark Johnson, Christopher and Darren Feller, Wade Feller, and Jill Richards. Ten great nieces and nephews brought her much joy. Ted Simmons and Patti, her brother-in-law and wife were also very special, and their twin girls Taylor and Bre.
Friendships were valued and nurtured, especially one with a dear friend of over fifty years, Ginny Tanner in Missouri.
Donations to Rolling Dog Farm (P.O. Box 150, Lancaster, New Hampshire, 03584) would be much appreciated by Steve, Alayne, their disabled dogs, and by Debra.
There will be no service at her request.
Written by: Debra Simmons
