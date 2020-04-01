Simkins, Clinton

April 27, 1937 – March 27, 2020

Clinton Simkins, 82, of Boise passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020. Because of the statewide COVID-19 isolation order, Rosary and funeral Mass will be celebrated by family only at St. Mark’s Catholic Community on Wednesday, April 1st. The 9:00 AM service will be live-streamed so others can attend virtually. The virtual link can be found at https://www.stmarksboise.org. Private family interment service will be at Cloverdale Memorial Park. To read the full obituary and leave remembrances for Clint's family please visit his webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, 208-888-5833.