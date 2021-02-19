Sidney Henry Rispens

June 20, 1937 - Feb. 16, 2021

No one knew how to make an impression quite like Sidney “Sid” Henry Rispens. He knew how to steal the show with his unforgettable yodel and light up a room with his cobalt blue eyes. Most importantly though, he made all of his friends and family feel so loved.

Sidney died on Feb. 16, 2021 at his home after a series of health struggles over the last few years. Through it all, he never lost his sense of humor or the sparkle in his eye. He was 83-years-old.

He was born to his parents John and Jenny on June 20, 1937 at the family farm just east of Conrad and attended Country Schools. He spent much of his childhood working on the farm.

Sid met his wife Grace at a wedding in Lethbridge, Alberta. The two were married on Mar. 24, 1961 and spent 60 wonderful years together. Together they had four sons, Leslie, Thomas, Daniel and Mark. Shortly after the wedding they moved to the family farm.

In 1963 he attended Calvin College in Grand Rapids, Mich. and moved to Shelby following the birth of his first son, where he began his career with Buttrey Food store. Sid started as a box boy and eventually worked his way to store manager. In 1971 the family moved to Helena after he was transferred to manage the Buttrey's there.