Sickich, Dorothy June

Dorothy June Sickich

Jan. 6, 1938 – May 7, 2020

Dorothy June Sickich (Kitty), of Helena, Montana passed away on Thursday, May 7th, in Highland Glenn, Utah.

Kitty was born in Townsend, Montana on January 6, 1938 to Ronald and Dorothy (Smith) Kelly. She married Steven Sickich in Idaho Falls, Idaho, in 1954 and spent their married life in Helena, Missoula and Ventura, California. She was a loving mother and the glue that held the family together during difficult times. Kitty spent her career in the medical field working as a nurse and office manager. As a dedicated professional she was loved and adored by her co-workers and patients. After many years in California, Kitty and Steve returned to Montana to retire and live closer to family. Kitty was a talented artist and loved china painting, reading, camping, traveling, playing cards and spending time with family and friends.

Kitty was preceded in death by infant daughter Sharon, parents Ronald & Dorothy Kelly, Steve her husband of 54 years, and brother Pete Kelly.

Kitty is survived by her husband Marion Sickich of Lehi, Utah; daughter Kimberly Sickich of Helena; son Scott (Sandee) Sickich of Ormond Beach, Florida; three grandsons; Bryce (James) Mead of Bellevue, Washington; Garrett of Ormond Beach, Florida; and Brayden of Twentynine Palms, California.

Other loving family members include; sister Patsy (Leo) Shute of Helena, Helen Kelly of Missoula, David (Tamara) Sickich of Lehi, Utah; Cora Lee (Mel) Kuehne of Helena; along with many cousins and beloved nieces and nephews.

She will be laid to rest next to Steve at Fort Harrison Cemetery in Helena. Due to the Covid 19 Virus there will be a private ceremony for immediate family. Memorials may be sent to Fort Harrison Veteran Cemetery in Helena.051220

