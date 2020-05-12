Sickich, Dorothy June

Jan. 6, 1938 – May 7, 2020

Kitty was born in Townsend, Montana on January 6, 1938 to Ronald and Dorothy (Smith) Kelly. She married Steven Sickich in Idaho Falls, Idaho, in 1954 and spent their married life in Helena, Missoula and Ventura, California. She was a loving mother and the glue that held the family together during difficult times. Kitty spent her career in the medical field working as a nurse and office manager. As a dedicated professional she was loved and adored by her co-workers and patients. After many years in California, Kitty and Steve returned to Montana to retire and live closer to family. Kitty was a talented artist and loved china painting, reading, camping, traveling, playing cards and spending time with family and friends.