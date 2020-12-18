Shirley Ruth Elliott

July 8, 1931 - Nov. 30, 2020

Shirley Ruth “Mickey” Coyle Elliott passed away on November 30th from complications of COPD at Rocky Mountain Care Center in Helena, Montana at age 89. She was born July 8, 1931 in Davenport, Iowa to Claude Coyle and Ruth Fletcher Coyle, the fifth of seven children. Her father's railroad job took the family to Des Moines, Iowa and then to Helena where she would live the rest of her life. After graduating from Cathedral High School in 1949, she worked several jobs until accepting employment at Fort Harrison where she would meet her future husband. Mickey married Curtis Elliott on May 12, 1961 bringing his two young daughters to the marriage. When the girls were older, she returned to work at Fort Harrison working as a pharmacy tech for many years. Her husband Curtis continued working at Fort Harrison until retirement. He passed away on July 20,1982. In later years an opportunity came along to coordinate weddings at Saint Helena Cathedral that kept her busy for a while. At age 70 she finally was truly retired! Mickey was proud of her Irish heritage and as a faithful Catholic became a daily Communicant. Her quick wit and wonderful sense of humor were enjoyed by all who spent time with her. A truly cheerful giver, she was always helping a friend or family member with whatever was needed. She loved traveling, visiting with family and friends, the daily crossword puzzles and playing cards. Visits from the daughters and grandchildren were very happy times for her. Mickey was preceded in death by her parents Claude and Ruth, husband Curtis, siblings and spouses Patricia Coyle, James Coyle (Marjorie), Betty Noel Kirwin (Spike; Tom), Mary Belle Holshue (Edward), Patrick Coyle and brother-in-law Jerry Trudnowski. She is survived by her sister Cecelia “Sally” Trudnowski of Spokane, Washington, sister-in-law Patty Coyle of Missoula, daughters Olivia (Vern) Brown of Butte, Paula Rowe of Butte, grandchildren Benjamin, Monida (Adam), Timothy, Melody (Trevor), Jessica, Angelica, Olivia, Jonah, Amanda, and 10 great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews including godson Michael Trudnowski. A special thank you to nieces Sandi Benson and Mary Ann Noel for helping Mickey stay independent as long as possible. Thank you also to the nurses and staff at Rocky Mountain Care Center for care of Mickey the last year and a half. Graveside services with interment of cremains are planned for July 2021 at Resurrection Cemetery in Helena. Memorials in Mickey's name may be made to the charity of your choice. To you, Mickey, an Irish toast for a life well lived — “May joy and peace surround you, contentment latch your door. And happiness be with you now and bless you evermore.”