April 3, 1939 - January 13, 2022

Clancy native, Shirley Price Cole, 82, passed away peacefully in her Helena home on January 13, 2022, surrounded by loved ones.

Shirley started life in Clancy, one of four daughters of Bob and Ruth Price. Just like her father, she developed a life-long love of reading and learning, and she was known for reading anything, including the condiment labels at the dinner table every night. Throughout her life, she always carried something to read with her, stashed away in one of her many bags. By the time she entered high school, Shirley was a promising and talented student, graduating as a member of the National Honor Society and as Salutatorian of her class at Jefferson County HS in Boulder.

Shortly after graduation, Shirley embarked on a new life as a wife and mother. She and her husband settled in Helena and had six children: Debbie, Kathy, Bobby, Connie, Wendy, and Ray. She enjoyed many events in the Helena community, embracing stock car races, demolition derbies, running the annual pinewood derby and acting as den mother for a troop of Boy Scouts of America. As a 25-year Boy Scout Leader, one of her proudest moments in scouting was when she and her troop represented Montana at the Boy Scouts of America National Jamboree in Washington, DC.

In her later years, Shirley helped children find their "Forever Home" through adoption as part of her job at Catholic Social Services of Montana. While there, she created an online adoption tool called the “Treasure Book”, which showcased children in foster care to an expanded audience of perspective parents. The Treasure Book prompted a surge in adoptions and launched an associated adoptive parent network. Shirley spent time teaching other adoption agencies how to create their own Treasure Books and was recognized by Governor Marc Racicot for her outstanding work.

Shirley appeared to have a low-key, calm demeanor, but that surface calm hid her deep desire for excitement and adventure. She loved listening to Elvis Presley, watching WWF wrestling matches, drinking a Starbucks “Shot in the Dark” in her strong, black coffee, and attending multiple community events. She also had a love of genealogy, spending time researching lost relatives and accompanying her sisters on trips to reconnect with a forgotten branch of the family.

Shirley saw herself as a rebel and loved to talk about her desire to be a “Harley chick”, riding across America and experiencing life on the road a la Jack Kerouac. While she didn't follow up on her Harley dream, she did embrace any adventure that came her way, eager to experience life in all its forms. She traveled extensively for work and pleasure, and everywhere she went, she soaked up the history, culture, and energy of the place in a way few others do. Some of her favorite trips included those with her sisters, exploring the uniqueness of Montana, and visiting New York, Maine, Nova Scotia, Massachusetts, South Carolina, Georgia, Nevada, Germany, Switzerland, and France. Every trip brought out the giddy teenager in Shirley. Whether it was encouraging her sisters to visit a biker bar in SC, or racing her scooter down the streets of Las Vegas, Shirley enjoyed every part of the trip, accepting unexpected changes with laughter and delight about where the change might lead.

Shirley lived a very full and satisfying life and considered herself blessed in many ways. She was a diehard Montanan, chock full of state pride, and she lived life as a native Montana girl, always seeing the beauty of the Montana landscape and the interesting people who lived there.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Ruth Price of Clancy, her sister Edna Mae LaRue; her son, Robert Eugene (Bobby) Cole, and her daughter, Debbie Kaye Cole Zuidema.

She is survived by her children Kathy Cole Scanlan (Dave) of Seattle, Connie Cole- McLaughlin of Helena, Wendy Cole Voeller (Michael) of Helena, Raymond Cole of Helena and son-in-law John McLaughlin of Helena; her grandchildren Michael Zuidema (Shanna), Karri Zuidema, Jenna Kane (Brian), Conor Scanlan (Cecilia), Kaitlyn Scanlan, Lexie Bass (Erik), Whitney McLaughlin, Ashton McLaughlin, Madison McLaughlin, Kelsey Voeller, Karissa Voeller, Dylan Voeller, Rob Cole (Heather) and Sam Cole; and her great-grandchildren Aria Kane, Augie Kane, Vivian Bass, Hazel Bass, Landyn Cole, Oaklyn Cole, and Alice Zuidema. She has two surviving sisters, Ginny Price Kalchbrenner of Clancy and Penny Price of Everett, WA, and 8 nieces and nephews: Rusty Kalchbrenner, Heather Kalchbrenner, Kirsten Kalchbrenner, Ron LaRue, Don LaRue (deceased), Linda LaRue, Larry LaRue and Chelsey Freeman.

Shirley's family would like to thank Encompass Health and Hospice for their extraordinary services. A special appreciation to Halee Skogen for the compassionate care that she has shown our mom these past two months.

Viewing will be at 11 a.m. with a funeral service to begin at 12 p.m. on Thursday, January 20th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home. A reception will follow the service in the social hall of the funeral home.

Donations can be made in Shirley's honor to organizations near and dear to her heart, Westmont Farm In The Dell https://www.farminthedell.org/Helena or Wendy's Wonderful Kids https://childrenawaitingparents.org/wendy-s-wonderful-kids

Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Shirley.