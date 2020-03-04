Shirley, Joan Floiselle

July 13, 1931 – Feb. 26, 2020

Joan Floriselle Shirley, a former publisher of two Montana weekly newspapers, died Feb. 26 at Touchmark assisted living facility. She was 88.

She was born July 13, 1931, in Gettysburg, SD, the daughter of Claude and Clara (Graf) Knight. When she was 4, her family moved to Garnet, a rugged mining camp west of Helena. Not long after, the Knights moved to a mine site west of Darby, where they wintered in the first ranger station ever built in the country, at Alta, MT.

Joan graduated from Hamilton High School in 1948 at the age of 16. She earned money working for the local newspaper and decided to enroll at the University of Montana Journalism School, where she met Richard Shirley. They married on Nov. 3, 1950. They purchased the Hot Springs Sentinel the following year and their four children were born while they were living there. Nine years later they founded the Tobacco Valley News in Eureka. There, Joan wrote stories, sold ads and handled subscriptions. She won several writing awards from the Montana Press Association.

Joan and her husband sold the Tobacco Valley News in 1976 and opened two clothing stores in Spokane. When Richard was killed in an auto accident in 1978, Joan continued to run the stores until she moved to Mesa, AZ, to manage a clothing business there.