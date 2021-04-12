Nov. 27, 1930 - April 6, 2021
Shirley Ann (Shepherd) Huffman was born in Philipsburg, Montana 11/27/1930 to Dean and Nell Shepherd and passed away at Beehive Assisted Living on 4/6/2021. Shirley grew up in Phillipsburg with her older sister, Ardith, and her 2 younger brothers Dick and Gordon. As a young person she was known for her beauty and brains and graduated valedictorian of her class. She spent a short time attending teachers' college in Dillon with dreams of working as a teacher so she could save money for law school. Her dreams changed when she met her future husband, Clifford Huffman, also of Phillipsburg, at the local Sweet Palace when he was home from the Navy. It was love at first sight. They married and moved to St. Louis, Missouri where Clifford entered and completed medical school. During those years in St. Louis, Shirely and Clifford had 2 daughters, Nadine and Clare. A son, Rod, was born a few years after the family returned to Montana. Rod was one of triplets. Tragically, 2 baby girls were still born.
Shirley and Cliff raised their children initially in Philipsburg surrounded by many relatives with a long history of living in that old mining town. The family later moved to Galen where Clifford was a doctor and Medical Director and Shirley ran the home front. They lived for 10 years in Galen then moved to Anaconda with their son, Rod, about the time their daughters went off to college. They remained in Anaconda for about 35 years. After Clifford's death, Shirley moved to Hunter's Pointe in Helena then to Aspen Gardens Assisted Living (Currently Beehive Assisted Living). Throughout her life, Shirley loved being a mother. She also enjoyed reading, playing bridge, taking drives and picnicking in the mountains around western Montana. She was a gentle soul, had the patience of a saint, and never gossiped or spoke critically of anyone.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Dean and Nell Shepherd; husband, Dr. Clifford Huffman; 2 baby girls; her sister, Ardith Heaney; and her brothers, Dick and Gordon Shepherd.
Shirely is survived by her 3 children, Nadine Huffman (Jack Mefford) of Bellevue WA, Clare Kearns of Helena, Rod Huffman of San Jose CA, and her grandson, Jack Kearns of Tokyo Japan. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Karlyn Shepherd of California and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at Beehive Assisted Living and St. Peter's Home Hospice. Their kindness toward Mom and their dedication to caregiving was a comfort to the family.
In line with Shirley's wishes, a memorial service will not be held. A celebration of her life will be held once COVID subsides and family can gather. Her ashes will be buried at the cemetery in Phillipsburg.
