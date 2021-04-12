Nov. 27, 1930 - April 6, 2021

Shirley Ann (Shepherd) Huffman was born in Philipsburg, Montana 11/27/1930 to Dean and Nell Shepherd and passed away at Beehive Assisted Living on 4/6/2021. Shirley grew up in Phillipsburg with her older sister, Ardith, and her 2 younger brothers Dick and Gordon. As a young person she was known for her beauty and brains and graduated valedictorian of her class. She spent a short time attending teachers' college in Dillon with dreams of working as a teacher so she could save money for law school. Her dreams changed when she met her future husband, Clifford Huffman, also of Phillipsburg, at the local Sweet Palace when he was home from the Navy. It was love at first sight. They married and moved to St. Louis, Missouri where Clifford entered and completed medical school. During those years in St. Louis, Shirely and Clifford had 2 daughters, Nadine and Clare. A son, Rod, was born a few years after the family returned to Montana. Rod was one of triplets. Tragically, 2 baby girls were still born.